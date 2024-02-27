Child abuser gets life sentence, P2-M fine

The Supreme Court slapped a child pornographer of reclusion perpetua and a P2-million fine.

This send a strong message that child pornography, among other forms of sexual exploitation and abuse, presents an acute danger worldwide if facilitated through the internet, the Court said in affirming the conviction of the accused.

The ruling of the Supreme Court En Banc, through Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, denied the appeal of Luisa Pineda who was convicted by the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals for child pornography qualified with the use of a computer system.

Under the law Pineda was thus sentenced to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of reclusion perpetua which shall be 20 years and one day to 30 years.