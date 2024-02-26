BBM: SAF 44 benefits being sorted out

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the families of the 44 fallen Special Action Force troopers in 2015 and the six soldiers who were killed last week that the government will not forget their sacrifices.

“We are already sorting out all the benefits due to our SAF44 to ensure their families do not overlook the sacrifice of our brave policemen who perished in such an operation,” Marcos said in Filipino in his Vlog 255 posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

The 44 were among the SAF commandos tasked with undertaking Oplan Exodus to neutralize two terrorists in a remote village in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, in January 2015.

The President’s statement confirmed reports that the government had yet to provide full benefits to the SAF 44 nearly a decade since they were killed in action.

Mr. Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to recognizing the heroism of the six soldiers who died fighting the Dawlah Islamiyah group in Lanao del Norte last week.

“We will not forget the greatness and heroism of the six soldiers who died in the encounter,” Marcos said. “We will continue their fight, and we will pursue the enemies of peace,” he added.

The President pledged to fulfill the government’s responsibility towards the bereaved families, assuring that he will make the government’s love and recognition for their sacrifice felt by their bereaved families.

“We salute the sacrifice of our six soldiers who gave their lives in an encounter to protect us from terrorists,” Marcos said. He vowed to use the nation’s grief as a source of strength in the fight against terrorism.

“The sorrow we feel for the sacrifice of our six brave soldiers will be used as our strength to redouble our efforts to combat the terrorists who sow danger among our people,” Marcos added.