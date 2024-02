LATEST

Barren field

LOOK: Farmer Raymond Dela Cruz, 33, checks a portion of a dried rice field in Pulilan Baliuag, Bulacan along the bypass road on Monday, 26 February 2024. Dela Cruz said they harvested the rice last December and should’ve planted anew last January but the water from irrigation just arrived this February. A month delayed according to Dela Cruz.| via Analy Labor