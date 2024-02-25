CJ Gesmundo hails stenographers

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo extols court stenographers, as he describes them as “court multi-taskers.”

This was stated by Gesmundo in a recent address during the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Court Stenographers Association of the Philippines in Iloilo City.

Gesmundo during the event reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s commitment to assisting court stenographers, recognizing their invaluable contribution to the administration of justice, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citing the theme of the event, “Pagkatapos ng Pandemya, Magsinadya Kita! Tayo ay magpakasaya” (After the Pandemic, Let’s Celebrate!), Justice Gesmundo underscored the resilience exhibited by court employees throughout the pandemic.

He praised the adaptability of court stenographers, highlighting their swift adjustment to new technologies and platforms such as videoconference hearings, which ensured the continuity of judicial processes even during the most challenging times.