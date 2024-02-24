United Cebu urged despite rising political temperature

Calls for a united Cebu were expressed yesterday as Cebu City celebrated its 87th cityhood anniversary.

Msgr. Roberto Alesna, in his Homily said, " Despite the bashings, just go on and work together regardless of political color."

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama emphasized his commitment to advocating for a unified Cebu, particularly his vision for the City of Cebu.

"Looking back, it was not an easy journey for cityhood... crab mentality, what else is new? Don Vicente Rama, fighting alone for the cityhood of this now -great city... fighting alone," he said.

"As political temperatures rise, political demise in 2025 is being wished by my tormentors and opponents...still I am standing here as your Mayor. Thank you Sugbuanon, thank you Sugbuanon... Patience, perseverance, and prayer...pray for me, my fam, let us pray for each other... And most of all let us pray for our country," Rama said.

He is aware that some camps are trying to lure others to form the opposition in a bid to beat him in the May 2025 election.

"Up to the last drop of my blood, I will spend public service above self... making service alive whether they like or not," the mayor stressed.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros in his message said " not only a celebration of achievements, but also a call to continue fostering a sense of collaboration."

Rama said gratitude is the memory of the heart.

Yesterday's, charter anniversary saw the turnover of 33 newly-purchased dump trucks to Barangay Captains.

It was on 24 February1937 that the City of Cebu was inaugurated with its first City Mayor Alfredo V. Jacinto.

The city's establishment was initiated by then municipal councilor Gervasio Lavilles and was formalized by then congressman Vicente Rama.