El Niño devastates Antique crops

The provincial government of Antique disclosed on Thursday that it has already suffered approximately P109 million worth of agriculture damage following the continuing onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon.

Latest assessment from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed that eight towns in the province were recorded to have major damage to their rice crops, including municipalities of Anini-y, Hamtic, Patnongon, San Jose, Sibalom, Tobias Fornier and Valderrama.

It was estimated that 3,249.3 hectares of rice areas were impacted, affecting 2,952 farmers.

Meanwhile, the corn crops in Barbaza, Hamtic, Patnongon, San Jose, San Remigio, Sibalom and Valderrama were also damaged.

On Sunday, the Task Force El Niño reported that the agriculture sector of Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula incurred crop damages and losses amounting to over P151 million due to the ongoing El Niño.