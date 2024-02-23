Airport privatization and tourism

Last Friday, the consortium led by San Miguel Corp., together with the operator of South Korea’s Incheon airport, was awarded the concession contract to rehabilitate and run the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in a privatization tack that promises P900 billion in revenue for the government for 15 years.

At the outset, this is great news as the NAIA, which has long suffered from chronic congestion and flight delays, will get the improvements it deserves. Among Filipino and foreign travelers, NAIA has been the center of embarrassment and outrage in the real world and on social media. I have lost count of how many times NAIA has trended for the wrong reasons.

This problem has been around for quite some time, and past initiatives to give the aging infrastructure a facelift have faltered. It is only now that we are seeing a glimmer of hope.

It is, however, unfortunate that many people fail to see the positive side of this development. They would instead question the integrity of the bidding process and the appropriateness of the bid submitted by the SMC consortium.

I want to take this opportunity to share my thoughts on why this airport project is a good development, not just for travelers such as myself but for the entire country as well.

During my interactions with visitors from other countries, I always ask what they think of the Philippines. As expected, they love the Philippines, our beaches, our food, and the warmth of the Filipino people. I then follow up by asking when they plan to return since there is much more to see and experience. To this, they reply, they are not sure when or if they will return at all. The reason is almost always because of their poor airport experience.

It may be a small sample size, but it is safe to say that most, if not all, tourists feel the same way about the NAIA. Their sentiments negatively impact our image and tourism.

One of the aspects of a healthy tourism sector is the inclination of visitors to return. It is not enough that we get them to visit, stay, and spend; we must also encourage them to return.

There are huge benefits to a strong tourism sector, and we are missing out on them because of the sad airport situation.

First, there is the boost to our economy. When tourists arrive, they spend money on their board and lodging, food, and transportation. This translates to more revenues for the country and the businesses. It also prompts the government to increase infrastructure spending, contributing to a strong and healthy economy.

Second, it provides employment. In the provinces where we have beaches, an influx of tourists encourages entrepreneurs to invest and open businesses that cater to tourists. This increases the need to hire more workers and employees. Indeed, there will be more employment opportunities, decreased unemployment, and improvements in the people’s livelihood in the communities.

Last, it promotes cultural empowerment and cultural exchange among the locals and the tourists. Tourists enjoy meeting local people and learning about traditional cultures. Community participation adds considerable value to a sustainable tourism program. At the same time, traditional communities often feel greater self-esteem because of the respectful interest shown to them by outsiders. Furthermore, foreign tourists bring diversity and cultural enrichment to the host country.

These are only a few of the benefits of a strong tourism sector. There are certainly many more.

I hope we stop doubting this essential and critical airport project. Let us all look forward to NAIA improving and becoming a showcase airport we can be proud of. It is not only for our country’s branding in the international arena but also for the improvement of the lives of all Filipinos.