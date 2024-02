LATEST

Manila cops conduct 'Bagong Pilipinas' drug awareness campaign

LOOK: Residents of Barangay 864 in Manila listen as Pandacan Police Station 10 holds a "Bagong Pilipinas" outreach program at the barangay hall on Thursday, 22 February 2024. The cops give livelihood training and seminars, among other services, while also conducting a drug awareness campaign. | 📷 KING RODRIGUEZ