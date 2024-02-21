‘Best possible amendments’ to Charter — Migz

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the Senate would produce what he described as the “best possible amendments” to the Constitution.

This, after Marcos Jr. reaffirmed that the upper chamber should take the lead in amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“I thank President Marcos for reiterating his trust in the Senate to lead the review of the economic provisions of the Constitution, as we had discussed at the start of the year,” Zubiri said in a statement.

“Rest assured that we are determined to come out with the best possible amendments that will help relax the economic restrictions of the Constitution, that will benefit our people and uphold our national interest. We also remain resolute in protecting the rest of the Constitution,” he added.

Zubiri said the review of the Constitution, through Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, is in the hands of the Senate Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes chaired by Senator Sonny Angara.

“This review is well underway, with the hearings for Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 proving to be very productive and enlightening, shaped by insights from constitutionalists, proponents, critics, and all manner of stakeholders, from the education sector to the foreign business chambers,” he said.

Heeding the order of the President to the Senate to take the lead in amending the Constitution, Zubiri, Angara, and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda filed RBH 6 in January, which proposes amendments to economic provisions that concern public services, education, and the advertising industry.

Likewise, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito thanked the Chief Executive for issuing a “categorical” stand on Charter change.

“The President has to make a categorical statement to honor what was agreed upon in his presence by both leaders of both houses in Malacañang on 5 January,” Ejercito told reporters in a Viber message.

“The problem is the PI efforts continued contrary to what was agreed upon even after that meeting with the President. The other House did not honor that agreement,” he said.

He noted that the squabble between members of the two chambers could have been prevented had the House of Representatives followed the initial agreement.

Adopt RBH 6

Meanwhile, the Senate chief said the House of Representatives should just adopt RBH 6 to “avoid conflict” instead of pushing the Resolution of Both Houses No. 7.

“When it is finished, it would be better if they would just adopt it to avoid conflict, questions, as well as uncertainty,” Zubiri said when asked for his reaction to the RBH 7 filed in the House of Representatives.

Earlier this week, House leaders filed RBH 7, which mimics the RBH 6 of the upper chamber.

Contrary to the Senate President’s position on RBH 7, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla expressed his gratitude to his counterparts in the House of Representatives on the filing of RBH7.

“We are also grateful to our counterparts in the House for filing RBH 7 and immediately scheduling it for a hearing. This proposal mirrors RBH 6 in the Senate and will usher in an expeditious and efficient consideration and resolution of issues and concerns on the proposed amendments,” Revilla said.

He noted that there was “nothing wrong” if both Houses tackled the proposed amendments to the Constitution at the same time.

“The sooner we conclude this, the better it is for our people. In the end, the Senate and the House are united in providing a better future for our countrymen,” he said.