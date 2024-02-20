NKTI, PIA sign MoU on kidney drive

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the Philippine Information Agency signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding seeking to establish an extensive information, education, and communication campaign on kidney disease prevention, awareness, and organ donation advocacies.

“With PIA, we expect that we will have a wider reach for our advocacy campaign so that more information will be disseminated to the masses,” Dr. Maria Angeles Maribella, head of the Public Health Unit said.

“Most chronic kidney diseases come from them so we need to educate them so we will work with PIA regarding this information dissemination,” Maribella added.

The NKTI-PHU is in charge of facilitating awareness campaigns and lectures on kidney health promotion-kidney disease prevention, organ donation, and other allied and/or non-communicable diseases to the community or barangay level and employees of various government offices.