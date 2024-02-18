Taguig street sweeper shot dead

The Southern Police District on Sunday reported that a street sweeper was shot dead by two assailants in Taguig City last Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports disclosed that the shooting incident happened at 6:45 a. m. near a convenience store in Barangay Rizal.

Police identified the victim as alias Jonna, a 39-year-old street sweeper, who died after she was shot several times by still unidentified assailants who swiftly fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jonna, engaged in conversation with a co-worker, was shot in succession by the assailants and immediately escaped after the incident.

Law enforcement swiftly responded, launching follow-up operations and utilizing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and discern the motive behind the heinous act.

A significant breakthrough in the case came when a witness disclosed vital information at the SPD Precinct 2.

The witness identified the assailants as alias Eñaque and an alias Byron.

Police revealed that Eñaque had a criminal history, including a murder on 18 September 2023, violation of RA 9165 and PD 1602 on 27 December 2018 and robbery on 30 January 2015.

It was also revealed that Eñaque blamed the victim for the recent arrest of his partner, which showed the initial motive behind the tragic incident.

It was also revealed that the victim had been arrested for Violation of RA 9165 and E.O. No. 23 on 9 October 2020.