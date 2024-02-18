Continuing efforts for inclusive dev’t

Mindanao is crucial in molding the Philippines’ economic and ecological balance. Mindanao has suffered social injustices for a long time and must not be left behind in the progress of development. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, a Mindanaoan Senator, and an ex-officio member of the Mindanao Development Authority’s Board of Directors, we aim to ensure continuing efforts for a more inclusive development, especially in Mindanao.

For this year, the Senate pushed for an additional budget of P100 million for the Mindanao Development Authority to further equip the agency with development projects.

Moreover, our initiative added a budget of P10M to the Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao program which aims to support enriching the culture of our indigenous brothers and sisters.

I also supported fellow Mindanaoan Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa’s push for the digitalization efforts of MinDA. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, I also pushed for the funding for the conduct of the BIMP-EAGA Games this year.

To reinforce further development in Mindanao, our goal is not just to assist but to empower. As a Mindanaoan myself, I strive to create opportunities for the Mindanao communities to flourish and contribute meaningfully to our society. This must be a step forward in fostering social inclusivity and ensuring that every Filipino feels included and part of our overall development.

With this, we actively pushed for funding to construct more Super Health Centers nationwide to make primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection more accessible in communities.

Through the collective efforts of local governments, fellow lawmakers and the Department of Health led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, we have funded over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide — more than 200 of which will be in Mindanao.

As head of the Senate Committee on Health, I principally authored and sponsored the RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, signed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte. There are now 159 Malasakit centers operating nationwide, 40 of which are in Mindanao to make medical assistance programs more accessible to poor and indigent patients.

Additionally, I principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also called the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which requires regional specialty centers to be established nationwide within DOH’s regional hospitals already in operation. This will enable Filipinos living in all areas to access specialized medical care. Mindanaoans need not travel to Metro Manila to get treatments since specialty centers will be established in every region.

Meanwhile, I was invited as a guest speaker last February 12, Monday, for the 2023 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony, organized by the National Nutrition Council, or NNC, in Manila. I extended our gratitude to the awardees and barangay nutrition scholars, or BNS, for advancing nutrition within their communities, emphasizing that proper nutrition is crucial for a productive citizenry.

As a proud Mindanaoan myself, I will continue to support efforts that will convert these dreams into reality to the best of my capacity through my compassionate service as your Mr. Malasakit.