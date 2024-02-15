Pasig holds mass wedding on ‘Loveday’

For Valentine’s Day, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto officiated the wedding of 30 couples for the annual Kasalang Bayan held every 14 February.

Through the efforts of the city government, couples got to experience “walking down the aisle” during their wedding day while being serenaded by love songs before and after the ceremony.

Like normal weddings, the couples were given the chance for photo ops with the officiating officer and with their families.

The newlyweds received tokens and will no longer have to pay for the processing of their respective Marriage Certificates from the City’s Civil Registry Office.

In San Juan City, Mayor Francis Zamora also led the annual Kasalang Panlungsod, a heartwarming Valentine’s Day celebration of the city government, at the San Juan Gymnasium.

This year’s celebration promises to be extra special as 57 couples were united in matrimony, marking the beginning of their journey as married couples.

The event also aims to bring joy and realize the dream of the couples to seal their relationship with the blessing of marriage. Each couple were honored with a wedding cake, a bouquet for the bride, and a cash gift from the city government.

“The Annual Kasalang Panlungsod continues to be a testament to the city’s dedication to promoting love, dedication, and unity to strengthen the San Juaneño family. We are looking forward to witnessing the beginning of 57 beautiful love stories on this momentous day,” Zamora, a devoted family man himself, said.