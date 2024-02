LATEST

BIR goes after ghost corporations

LOOK: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), headed by Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., filed a case of 14 criminal information against the five corporate officers and accountants of ghost corporations, namely, Decarich Supertrade Inc. and Redington Corporation. The criminal information is filed before the Regional Trial Court and Metropolitan Trial Court in Quezon City, in violation of section 255, on Thursday, 15 February 2024.