UNICEF, CEB raise P91-M for vulnerable Filipino children 

With the in-flight fundraising campaign "Change for Good" having reached P91 million in donations since its start in 2016, Cebu Pacific (CEB) continues to show its steadfast dedication to empowering and elevating the lives of underprivileged Filipino girls and boys.

According to the airline, "Change for Good," a collaborative effort between UNICEF Philippines and CEB aims to transform passengers' spare change into life-saving goods and services that help communities and vulnerable children.

“Our partnership with UNICEF has allowed us to channel the collective goodwill of our passengers into meaningful initiatives that will positively impact the lives of Filipino children. We are thankful for the generosity of our passengers and look forward to continuing this important work with UNICEF,” said Candice Iyog, chief marketing and customer experience officer of Cebu Pacific.

Iyog added that in 2023, through "Change for Good," CEB was able to generate P10.9 million, which was then directed toward a number of UNICEF initiatives that enabled Filipino children in the Philippines to have access to health care, education, and humanitarian aid.

“Children have the right to a better and brighter future. Our partnership with Cebu Pacific has helped support our work so that every Filipino child can grow up healthy, educated, and protected,” said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative.

As of right now, CEB is UNICEF's sole airline partner in Southeast Asia for the "Change for Good" initiative. Additionally, it is the only local carrier that actively seeks donations to help underprivileged children back home.