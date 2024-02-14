Remulla on warpath vs online child predators

Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has declared an “all-out war” against individuals who abuse children and young people online as the country celebrates the Safer Internet Day Philippines on Tuesday.

This comes as Remulla commended the National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials and other public and private partners for spearheading the successful commemoration of the Safer Internet Day this year.

“Your dedication and unwavering commitment to this noble cause truly deserve deepest appreciation,” Remulla said as he renewed the Department’s commitment to going after “cyber predators” and protecting Filipinos in the digital sphere.

“The DoJ, along our partners, will always take supreme consideration of our children’s safety especially within the bounds of cyberspace,” said the DoJ chief.

“I reiterate our commitment of an ‘All Out War’ against cyber predators who prey on the innocent, especially children, we are watching your every move,” he added.

Presidential Proclamation 417, s. 2018 declared the second Tuesday of February of every year as “Safer Internet Day for Children Philippines,” to serve as a living reminder that each and every one must take part and protect children from all forms of abuse and exploitation and create a safer cyberspace.

The NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM is a sub-structure of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, which is chaired by Remulla, with Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty serving as undersecretary-in-charge.