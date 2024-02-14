DoH beefs up TB fight

The Department of Health on Wednesday said it is beefing up its program in combating tuberculosis in the country.

In a radio interview, DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa bared that one of their primary health priorities is addressing TB.

“We focus on that. It was one of the five directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. when he appointed me as secretary of health,” Herbosa said.

“He asked me why we are number 4 in the world in terms of TB cases,” he added.

Herbosa said he went around different TB directly observed therapy (DOTS) centers to carefully study the disease.

“I focused on that, I studied that, I focused on the TB-DOTS centers and found out why the cases tripled during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he continued.

“Second, we found out that when a person has TB, he wouldn’t want to be treated in his barangay. They would go to other barangays because they don’t want to be seen entering their TB-DOTS. And during the Covid-19 time, there were quarantines and it was forbidden to go outside,” he added.

The health secretary also noted that the relaxed mask-wearing measures in hospitals and the lack of TB medicines available also contributed to the rise of TB cases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re solving that now. I have focused on that. I already have an action officer for TB, we reorganized to make sure that there are always TB medicines in centers and we have also increased testing,” he said.

“So our objective is at least no Filipino will die because of TB because it’s treatable,” he added.

Latest data from the DoH showed that there are 446,478 cases in the country as of 30 September.