Ash Wednesday in the Senate

LOOK: The Senate Office organized “The Day of Ashes” mass at the Senate Multi-Purpose Hall on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. The priest placed cross-shaped ashes on the worshiper’s forehead accompanied by the words, "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" as a reminder that all people are dust, and to dust we shall return." Senator Riza Hontiveros was seen attending the mass.