Safer Internet Day 2024

LOOK: The National Coordination Center against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Plan International Philippines, and UNICEF Philippines, has organized Safer Internet Day 2024, an event to raise awareness among children and young people about the risks associated with the internet. The two-day event is held at the SMX Mall of Asia Convention Center, which began today, 13 February 2024.