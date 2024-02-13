Reward offered for San Antonio councilor killer

San Antonio, Nueva Ecija — Mayor Arvin Salonga has offered P500,000 reward money to those who have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects who killed town councilor Roberto Carpio.

To recall, the councilor was shot last 8 February by still unidentified suspects in Barangay Santo Cristo of this town. The victim was declared dead on arrival at a hospital due to two fatal gunshot wounds.

Carpio is a resident of Barangay Luyos of this town and was the number one councilor for the years 2019 and 2022 local polls. He received a death threat, prompting him to file a police blotter last year, citing that a P100,000 blood money was put on his head.

Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Director Richard Caballero said that they already have information regarding the murder of Carpio.

Salonga, meantime, condemned the murder of Carpio, citing that the latter is an upstanding local official, farmer and a leader in the field of agriculture, peace and order in the Municipal Board.

Carpio was a part of Salonga’s political party under the Gawa Hindi Salita, and the Unang Sigaw Partido ng Pagbabago coalition led by Governor Aurelio Umali.