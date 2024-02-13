El Niño has already caused P150-M damage to 2 regions

While the number of provinces experiencing drought has decreased, the Philippine government remains vigilant as a "high-impact" El Niño event continues to grip parts of the country.

In a Palace Briefing on Tuesday, Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Jose Villarama said the number of regions experiencing El Niño has decreased to 41, down from 50 initially reported by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Villarama added there is drought in 14 provinces, dry spell in 10 provinces, and dry conditions in 17 provinces.

According to the Communications official, the regions of Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula are “severely affected” by El Niño.

He noted that agricultural damage to the two regions has already reached more than P150 million.

"We had a bit of relief because obviously, it's still the northeast monsoon season so the heat we're experiencing right now isn't at its peak yet," Villarama said.

He did, however, reassure the public that the government would continue to take steps to counteract the effects of El Niño.

For example, the government is still fixing irrigation systems in affected areas to make sure crops get enough water, and farmers, especially in these two regions, are getting farm supplies and tools.

“The task force is doing all it can to help the farmers affected by the situation,” Villarama said.

He added that the coordinating body is ready to provide alternative means of livelihood for farmers who will be greatly affected.

“As the President has emphasized, our approach to El Niño is number one intervention. Number two, mitigation and then we enjoin everyone, it’s a whole of government approach,” Villarama said.

He reassured the public that there is effective collaboration among the member agencies of the El Niño Task Force to lessen the effects of the phenomenon.