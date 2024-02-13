DOH advocates against medical marijuana use

The Department of Health on Tuesday advocated against the use of medical cannabis or marijuana.

In a statement, the DOH said that while it recognizes efforts to legalize medical cannabis use distinct from recreational marijuana use, it does not support "either the cultivation of cannabis plants or the manufacture of the cannabis products."

"Any such initiatives should be based on the best available scientific evidence, weighed for cost-effectiveness and public health impact," the DOH said.

"Legislation should also consider the regulatory capacity of all government agencies that will be involved should there be approval," it added.

The DOH also reminded the general public that any use of marijuana is still punishable by law unless granted a compassionate special permit signed by the Food and Drug Administration Director General that would allow its use and importation in the country.

FDA Director General Samuel Zacate on Tuesday expressed openness to the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

"My take on marijuana is that I am open. This is the Filipinos must have a wide range of therapeutic indication or therapeutic drug of choice," Zacate said.

"So ako po ay, for the record that the Food and Drug Administration and me as the director general is very much open for the marijuana as long as hindi naman po makakasama sa ating taumbayan (it would pose no harm to our countryment," he added.