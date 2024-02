LATEST

Youth leaders rally against cha-cha

Alliance of Youth Against Cha-Cha, the coalition spearheaded by student council leaders from different city colleges and universities, and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials conduct a Valentine-themed protest as they hold flowers and heart-shaped placards with anti-cha-cha calls on Monday, 12 February 2024 in Quezon City. According to the youth leaders, the government should prioritize reforming the education system instead of a “trapo-led“ charter change.