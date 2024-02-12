Herbosa decries violence against health worker

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa on Monday decried the violence committed against a doctor in Maguindanao del Sur last week.

This, after Dr. Sharmaine Barroquillo, 27, was ambushed by three unidentified men onboard a motorcycle along a highway in Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur on 3 February.

"Ang health workers ay tumutulong lang sa ating mga pasyente. Kung hindi kayo satisfied sa service nila, hindi paraan ang pagpatay sa ating health workers (Health workers are only helping our patients. If you are not satisfied with their service, killing our health workers is not the way to go)," Herbosa said in an ambush interview.

"Kulang na nga tayo ng health workers -- nag-a-abroad sila [papunta] sa ibang bansa -- tapos dito papatayin (We do not have enough health workers -- because they go abroad to other countries -- and then they will be killed here). We abhor thus kind of behavior," Herbosa added.

Meanwhile, the Council for Health and Development also condemned the attack against Barroquillo.

"This attack on Dr. Barroquillo, a young doctor who recently passed the Physician Licensure Exam last 2023, sends a chilling effect on medical practitioners who are serving an want to serve in the countrysides -- where the people lack access to basic health services and hardly see a doctor in their lifetime," CHD said in a statement dated 10 February.

"CHD calls for a speedy investigation and justice for Dr. Barroquillo. Stop all the attacks against end workers and medical professionals. End impunity," it added.

Baroquillo, who works in Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, was able to drive herself to the hospital but accidentally hit a tricycle and injured three persons when she passed out.

The physician is currently recovering from her gunshot wounds in an undisclosed hospital.