FDA flags hand sanitizer spray

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned the public against the purchase and use of an unnotified hand sanitizer spray.

In an advisory, the FDA called on the public not to purchase and use "Bobbie Cosmetics Hand Sanitizer Spray" as it showed no valid certificate of product notification upon verification of the agency.

It said that the manufacture, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

"Since the abovementioned unnotified cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety," the FDA sai.

The FDA also warned that the product "may pose health risks to consumers."

"Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals," it noted.

"The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure," it added.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.