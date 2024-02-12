Cagayan de Oro City awarded for nutrition program management

The National Nutrition Council awarded the Cagayan de Oro City local government unit the Nutrition Honor Award during the 2023 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony held Monday, 12 February.

The city is the sole local government to receive the coveted award and leads the roster of LGUs with outstanding nutrition program management.

NNC highlighted Cagayan de Oro's "steadfast commitment to nutrition program management, mobilization of stakeholders, and collaboration" which "created a positive impact on the nutrition situation of its constituents from 2016 to 2022."

A cash prize of P1 million was also given to the LGU.

Meanwhile, nine LGUs were awarded the Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition award after passing the evaluation criteria for three consecutive years.

They were: Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Diffun, Quirino; Guguinto, Bulacan; Tayabas City, Quezon; Muntinlupa; Baybay City, Leyte; Sumilao, Bukidnot; Davao del Norte Province; and Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

"The LGUs exemplified good governance, increased investments in nutrition and human resources, sound nutrition action plans, and consistent delivery of quality nutrition and related services and programs," the NNC noted.

Award-worthy services, practices in nutrition

The NNC emphasized the noteworthy initiatives of Cagayan de Oro City which include "Health and Nutrition for Golden Years" for seniors, infant, and young child feeding forum, milk letting project, and Zero SAM sa Oro for severely acute malnourished children under five years old.

Moreover, five local nutrition focal points were also recognized for their contribution in enabling nutrition programs that have positive impact on the people, namely, Sherill Faith Espanola from Cagayan de Oro City; Mayflor Espiritu from Davao del Norte Province; Dr. Reyveen John Geli from Tandag City, Surigao del Sur; Dr. Anna Maria Teresa De Guzman from Pangasinan Province; and Alicia Tanabe from Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa.

The National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony is an annual event of the NNC to honor the efforts and quality performance showcased by LGUs and LNFPs for nutrition improvement.