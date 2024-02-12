CAAP pushes for stricter drone regulations

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has been working constantly to strengthen the regulations governing the use of drones and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in the country. Since last year, CAAP and other concerned government agencies have established and put into effect improved regulations that will make the public's usage of RPAS safer.

To do this, CAAP is developing the RPAS ecosystem to optimize technology utilization while maintaining security standards. The CAAP has been working with the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) and other government agencies to update RPAS laws and policies, based on the discussions at the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Air Transport Regulation Panel (ATRP).

According to CAAP, on 29 March 2023, the agency and the Department of Agriculture (DA) convened consultative meetings to discuss harmonizing legislation regarding remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) used for agricultural purposes. They are committed to collaborating with other governmental bodies to enhance and progress RPAS regulations.

In addition, the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR) pertaining to RPAS are presently undergoing amendments with CAAP. A preliminary draft has been prepared and is being refined to align with recent advancements in the global aviation industry, thereby guaranteeing safety and significantly influencing the existing CAAP standards. By the middle of 2023, CAAP hopes to have this revised and amended regulation available.

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo is encouraging the public to anticipate these developments, which will eventually benefit the general public, the agriculture sector, and the aviation industry as a whole. This will put the Philippines on par with neighboring states that have gradually used and regulated drones.

"CAAP is committed to enhancing drone regulations for the betterment of the public and the agriculture sector. We are working tirelessly with various government agencies to ensure that regulations on RPAS use are up-to-date and safe for everyone. We encourage the public to anticipate these developments as they will benefit the country in many ways," DG Tamayo said.

He added that CAAP is actively working with private partners to step up the public education campaign on drones and rules pertaining to the use of unmanned aerial systems. In keeping with this objective, CAAP is planning a number of events for 2023.