Barangay residents pay respect to Black Nazarene

LOOK: Devotees in Barangay 880, Manila pray before the image of the Black Nazarene, which is placed outside the barangay hall in Pedro Gil Street, on Sunday, 11 February 2024. According to devotees, the statue's stay in that barangay will end after a week as it will be relocated back to Lipa, Batangas.