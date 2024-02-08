Marcos’ ICC directive stays, says OSG

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra on Thursday disclosed that the refusal of the Philippine National Police to enforce a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court is only in obedience to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Guevarra said that police and other law enforcement officers of the country are the only persons authorized to serve warrants of arrest in Philippine territory.

“The PNP’s statement that it will not enforce any warrant that may be issued by the ICC is simply in obedience to the directive of the president who exercises control over the executive department, including the national police,” Guevarra said.

To recall, the PNP said it would not enforce a possible arrest warrant issued by the ICC against former President Rodrigo Duterte due to a “question of jurisdiction.”

Marcos has previously said that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines, adding that he considers it a threat to Philippine sovereignty as he reiterated that the government will not help any investigation that the ICC, which seeks to probe the Duterte administration’s drug war, will conduct.

Earlier, Guevarra earlier said that the ICC may issue a warrant against any Philippine official, but its enforcement is another matter.

However, the SolGen said the ICC has no enforcement mechanism of its own, so it relies heavily on the cooperation of states, whether member or non-member of the ICC.

“If it issues any arrest warrant against anyone for enforcement in Philippine territory, all that the Philippine government needs to do is nothing, pursuant to the directive of the president, due to major issues of sovereignty and jurisdiction,” Guevarra said.

On the other hand, the Department of Justice said foreign entities must first obtain the approval of several government agencies before conducting official activities within the Philippines.