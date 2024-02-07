Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Ilocos Norte

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted the province of Ilocos Norte past noon on Wednesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology logged the tremor around 12:05 p.m. at 16 kilometers northwest of Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.

Phivolcs said the earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was tectonic in origin or caused by the movement of the earth’s crust.

Instrumental Intensity VI was logged in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte while Intensity IV was in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Residents were advised to take precautionary measures as aftershocks are expected.

No damage has been recorded as of writing.

Phivolcs explained the reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Instrumental intensity is ground acceleration measured using an intensity meter.