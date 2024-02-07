LATEST

'Kalinga sa Maynila'

LOOK: Residents of Barangays 312, 314, 329, and 335 carry sacks of rice given to them during the service-oriented fora "Kalinga sa Maynila" spearheaded by the Manila local government at Lope De Vega corner Severino Reyes streets in Sta Cruz, Manila on Wednesday, 7 February 2024. The Manila LGU's fora are held in various barangays to provide all essential services that citizens typically seek at Manila City Hall. During the program, all participants gain access to a career fair, a service fair, free medical consultations, and free basic medicines.