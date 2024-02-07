Go backs access to affordable healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday stressed his commitment to fight for affordable healthcare particularly to essential medical services and medicines for the poor.

Go made the remarks when he attended the Access to Medicines Summit 2.0 held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila where he was one of its invited guests of honor and speakers.

“As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, it is my distinct honor to address you all at this pivotal Access to Medicines Summit, organized by RiseAboveNow Business Consulting Group and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. This year’s theme, “Onward to a Transformed Healthcare System by 2030,” resonates deeply with our shared vision for the future of healthcare in the Philippines,” he said.

Go pointed out the importance of bolstering the health sector especially in the wake of the recent global health crisis that has underscored the vulnerabilities in health systems worldwide.

Moreover, Go articulated the importance of the government’s role in regulating drug prices to ensure fair competition and protect the welfare of those who cannot afford much. He highlighted that by appropriately imposing drug retail prices, the government could ensure that every Filipino is given access to essential medicines.

“I also want to share that former President Rodrigo Duterte previously issued Executive Order 104, which imposes Maximum Drug Retail Prices on certain drugs and medicines by the Cheaper Medicines Act. The drugs covered by the EO include those which address chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and chronic pulmonary disease, among others,” the senator explained.

“I am urging DoH and other concerned agencies to implement this effectively and ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of medicines needed by Filipinos particularly the poor,” he urged.

Go mentioned that he will continue championing access to medicines particularly for non-communicable diseases.

“I have consistently pushed for additional budget for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, particularly for the procurement of additional drugs for cancer and expansion of cancer medicines access program,” he shared.