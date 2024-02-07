Fortify north frontiers, Teodoro orders AFP

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued a firm order to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, calling for an amplified presence in vital remote outposts.

Teodoro’s directive came on the heels of his tour alongside AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday, where they inspected vital locations such as Naval Detachment Basco, ND Mavulis, and the soon-to-be-completed multi-agency outpost in Mahatao, all in Batanes province.

Their journey extended to La-lo airport and Port Irene in Cagayan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the AFP’s Naval Forces Northern Luzon said the top defense officials’ visit highlighted the importance of fortifying the country’s territorial defense capabilities to ensure the overall safety and integrity of the Philippines.

“He also called for the development of more structures, noting that Batanes is the ‘spearhead of the Philippines as far as the northern baseline is concerned,’” the NFNL said.

“The secretary also gave instructions for an increased AFP presence in the area,” it added.

Teodoro also called for strengthened interagency cooperation between the AFP and other agencies, especially local government units, to protect fishermen and other maritime stakeholders.

He said, “Once stakeholders feel safer, it would result in better economics.”

Teodoro also conveyed the government’s recognition of the AFP troops’ service, dedication, and professionalism in ensuring the security of the northernmost part of the country.

“The visit by Secretary Teodoro signifies a pivotal moment in our nation’s commitment to territorial defense and national security,” the NFNL said.

Teodoro and Brawner were accompanied by Navy Chief VAdm Toribio Adaci Jr., Northern Luzon commander Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca, NFNL commander Commodore Francisco Tagamolila Jr. and other senior military and police officials deployed to the outposts, with Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco and other local officials welcoming them.

China imagining things

In another report, National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya refuted China’s recent claim that it drove away a Philippine Coast Guard vessel patrolling off Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

In a chance interview, Malaya said China’s claims “have no basis” as the PCG’s BRP Teresa Magbanua is still operating near the maritime feature.

“There’s no truth to that claim. It’s a figment of their imagination,” he said.