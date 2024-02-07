CX Manila bags Airport Excellence Award

During the Southeast Asia Kick-Off Conference which took place from January 29 to 31 at the Intercontinental Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon, Vietnam, Cathay Pacific (CX) Manila received the Airport Excellence Award for Best Airport Performance in Southeast Asia.

CX Manila was awarded for its outstanding port performance, being the top Asia Miles sign-up port, resilience and operational excellence, and superior customer interaction with its local partner, Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. (PAGSS).