Sultan Kudarat PWDs get free prosthesis

SULTAN KUDARAT — A total of 75 persons with disability (PWD) here received free prosthesis from the provincial government on Monday, 5 February.

In her speech, Glecy Fornan, Sultan Kudarat 2nd District Board Member and the chairperson of the committee on health, population and sanitation, said they started the assessment of the beneficiaries last year.

“We assessed them and conducted the measurement of the prosthesis to the beneficiaries last year. On January 3, this year, the casting production started and finally they have it now,” she added.

Fornan said that the devices will give new hope to the beneficiaries and their families.

“May the artificial arms and legs serve as an inspiration for you to move forward and change your perspective in life,” she added.

The project, according to Fornan, is a testament of their continued effort to improve quality and sustainable health services to the people of Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu announced that apart from the said assistance, he will push for the free basic to tertiary education to the PWDs.

“I am moved and touched by their stories. We will continue to support our PWDs and we will provide more devices for them,” he said.

Mangudadatu added that he will also accept residents from outside the province who wish to avail of the prosthesis.

“We will also cater them and provide it for free. We are grateful for giving us the chance to share goodness and it is our mission as one community to help one another,” he said.

Apart from the prosthesis project, Mangundadatu also announced that he will push for the free scholarship to PWDs from basic to tertiary education.

“We will even do more and apart from this, we also provided financial assistance to the beneficiaries. I am inviting everyone to be part of this program not just today but on the next succeeding years as this will change the lives of our people,” he added.

In his speech, Arnel Dondiego, 58, one of the beneficiaries thanked the provincial government for the provision.

He narrated that he lost his foot due to an accidental firing when he was 18 years old.

For 40 years, Dondiego was using a wood as a temporary foot.

“I am so happy that I will be able to walk again after 40 years,” he said.