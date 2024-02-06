DoH announces winners of nationwide smoking contest

The Department of Health on Tuesday announced the winners of the "Stop and Gain," contest, the first-ever smoking cessation joust in the county.

The contest is an initiative jointly organized by the DoH, Lung Center of the Philippines, and Action on Smoking and Health Philippines which was open exclusively to former smokers across the Philippines who had quit for at least six months before the contest announcement and had remained smoke-free and vape-free.

According to DoH, the contest represents the first nationwide effort to motivate and encourage smokers and vape users to quit tobacco or nicotine users to quit tobacco or nicotine use and realize the benefits of living a healthy and tobacco-free life.

"The 'Stop and Gain' contest is a seismic shift in our nation's tobacco control initiative by empowering individuals to quit smoking," ASH Philippines Executive Director Dr. Maricar Limpin said.

"This pioneering effort has changed lives and ignited a powerful ripple effect in our collective journey towards the smoke-free Philippines," Limpin said.

During its five-month run, the "Stop and Gain" contest attracted over 1,100 participants across the country.

Three individuals were recognized as grand prize winners from a raffle draw following rigorous validation processes and were given P5,000 each, they were, Noel Mandawe from Baguio City, Benguet; Jesus Samson from Carmona, Cavite; and Juvie Ann Yatar from Kalibo, Aklan.

"The winners inspire all those who struggle with tobacco and vape addiction," DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"They are examples of how it is to journey towards a healthier and smoke-free life," Herbosa added.

Moreover, the smoking cessation facilities were also recognized for their crucial role in ensuring that former smokers from their respective jurisdictions receive smoking cessation support services.

These smoking cessation facilities include Carmona City Health Office (97 entries), Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Hospital (50 entries), and Sanchez Mira Health Office (10 entries).