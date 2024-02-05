Teodoro on Mindanao secession talk: DND to strictly secure state sovereignty, nat’l territory

The Department of National Defense chief on Monday reiterated the department's commitment to secure the integrity of the national territory amid calls for Mindanao's secession from the Philippines.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., a known ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, issued a short statement in response to the latter’s suggestion to establish a “separate and independent Mindanao” from the rest of the country.

“The mandate of the Department of National Defense is to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

“We will strictly enforce this mandate whether externally or internally,” Teodoro declared.