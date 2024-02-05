NDA eyes raising Phl milk output to 80 million liters by 2028

The National Dairy Authority recently met with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., to lay out their long-term plan for boosting the country's milk production and improving the livelihood of dairy farmers.

An NDA key official expressed their target of increasing the country’s milk output to 80 million liters by 2028, which is 'a small portion of the projected demand of 2.143 million metric tons by that time.’

According to NDA Administrator Dr. Gabriel Lagamayo, a ‘dramatic increase’ in animals in the milking line, improved dairy productivity, expansion of distribution networks, construction of additional dairy-related infrastructure, and promotion of the consumption of local milk and dairy products are necessary to raise milk output 2.5 times in the next five years.

“If we increase the number of cattle in the milking line, then we can increase production. Immediate effects will be felt. Developments in this sector will not only benefit our farmers but also help address malnutrition in the provinces,” Laurel said in line with the NDA’s plans.

Data from the dairy agency shows that cattle production last year reached 17,850 metric tons, which is approximately 0.8% of the total milk consumption of 1.937 million metric tons—1,372 metric tons higher compared to 2022, noted the DA.

“Based on these figures, we should advocate for greater investment in dairy cows, which are the primary milk producers," said Dr. Lagamayo.

Based on the NDA’s projection, the rise in demand for milk consumption may reach 1.978 million metric tons this year.

Meanwhile, the DA noted that the herd experienced a 45 percent growth to 75,798 in 2023 from 52,188 in 2018.