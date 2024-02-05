Motorcycle thief caught with CCTV help

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle at Sitio Batasin 1, Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal Sunday evening.

Based on the report gathered from the office of P/Col. Felipe Maraggun, Rizal Police Provincial Office Director, the victim was identified as alias Freeman, 47, a resident of Taytay, Rizal.

According to the victim, he left his Kawasaki Fury motorcycle outside their house around 6 p.m. and the next day he noticed that his motorcycle was no longer at the parking area.

The victim immediately sought for help and reported to the barangay the incident wherein the suspect, identified as alias Jenard, 26, was seen on CCTV footage taking the motorcycle.

Operatives of the Taytay Municipal Police Station immediately conducted a follow-up operation that resulted to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, now detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Law Act of 2016.