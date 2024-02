LATEST

Cha-cha baby steps?

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes began a public hearing on the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 - Proposing Amendments to Certain Economic Provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI (By Sens. Zubiri, Legarda and Angara). Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara presides over the inquiry.