MOA Globe lights up to launch EU-Philippines 60th anniversary celebration

European Union Ambassador Luc Veron and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, together with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, led the ceremonial lighting of the 60th-anniversary logo commemorating EU-Philippines relations at the SM Mall of Asia Globe recently.

The lighting of the iconic landmark signifies the launch of the EU’s year-long anniversary celebration was witnessed by Ambassadors and officials of the EU Member States Embassies and the Department of Foreign Affairs: Czech Republic Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička; DFA Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre; French Ambassador Marie Fontanel; Irish Ambassador William Carlos; German Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke; Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö; Belgian Ambassador Michel Parys; Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth; Romanian Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache; Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts; and Spanish Embassy Charge d’Affaires Alvaro Moreno.