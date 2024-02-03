LIFE

MOA Globe lights up to launch EU-Philippines 60th anniversary celebration

European Union Ambassador Luc Veron (fifth from left) and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro (center) together with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan (sixth from right); Ambassadors and officials of the EU Member States’ Embassies and the Department of Foreign Affairs (from left): Czech Republic Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička; DFA Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre; French Ambassador Marie Fontanel; Irish Ambassador William Carlos; German Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke; Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö; Belgian Ambassador Michel Parys; Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth; Romanian Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache; Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts; and Spanish Embassy Charge d’Affaires Alvaro Moreno.
European Union Ambassador Luc Veron and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, together with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, led the ceremonial lighting of the 60th-anniversary logo commemorating EU-Philippines relations at the SM Mall of Asia Globe recently.

The lighting of the iconic landmark signifies the launch of the EU’s year-long anniversary celebration was witnessed by Ambassadors and officials of the EU Member States Embassies and the Department of Foreign Affairs: Czech Republic Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička; DFA Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre; French Ambassador Marie Fontanel; Irish Ambassador William Carlos; German Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke; Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö; Belgian Ambassador Michel Parys; Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth; Romanian Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache; Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts; and Spanish Embassy Charge d’Affaires Alvaro Moreno.

