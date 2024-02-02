Chinese nabbed on visa term violations

The Bureau of Immigration reported on Thursday that a Chinese national was recently apprehended by its personnel for violating the terms of his working visa.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Chinese national as Ding Xiaoqui, who was arrested pursuant to a mission order issued by the Immigration bureau.

The arrest was conducted in coordination with the BI’s regional intelligence operations unit 5, together with government intelligence operatives and the Naval Forces Southern Luzon.

Tansingco commended the teams for their diligence and cooperation in executing the mission.

“The BI is steadfast in upholding the integrity of our immigration laws. This successful operation sends a clear message that violations will be met with swift and decisive action,” Tansingco said.

The case began with intelligence data showing that Ding, in spite of having a working visa sponsored by a Cuban company, was running a hardware store for construction supplies in Albay.

According to the BI, there is no doubt that the discrepancy violates Philippine immigration law.

The Chief of BI Intelligence Division, Fortunato Manahan Jr., stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the enforcement of immigration regulations.

“This operation showcases the effectiveness of interagency coordination. We appreciate the contributions of our counterparts in providing valuable intelligence for a seamless execution,” Manahan said.

Ding was transported to the BI Main Office in Intramuros, where he underwent necessary procedures, including medical and physical examinations while a commitment order was issued on 25 January 2024.