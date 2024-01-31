DPWH completes P39.2-M road widening project in Pangasinan

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Wednesday that it has built additional lanes along Pangasinan-Zambales Road in Sual, Pangasinan.

DPWH Regional Director Ronnel Tan said the DPWH Pangasinan 1st District Engineering Office recently completed the widening project of a 2.1-kilometer section of the Pangasinan-Zambales Road in Barangay Caoayan.

According to Tan, widened roads from two lanes to four lanes now allow better and safer mobility for the motoring public and improve the delivery of goods and services.

The P39.2-million road improvement project began construction in February 2023 and was completed in November 2023.