Quezon farmers receive over P7-M cash aid

To further aid the development of the state’s agri-fishery sector and uplift the revenue of farmers, the Department of Agriculture distributed cash aid to farmers in Quezon Province under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund program.

In an interview on Monday, Regional Rice Program focal person Eng. Jana Baja said that on 18 January, the DA Calabarzon distributed financial assistance amounting to P7.2 million to 1,444 farmers from the towns of Lucban, Tayabas City, Pagbilao, Mauban, and Sampaloc, where beneficiaries received P5,000 each through the enhanced Interventions Monitoring Card, which serves as the farmer’s identification and cash card.

“We salute the farmers of Calabarzon because, without them, we would not have food for our family, community, and the whole country,” she said. “We may still be far from what we hope to be rice sufficiency, but we hope that you will continue to support all the programs provided.

Last week, a cash aid distribution was also held in General Nakar, benefiting 1,132 qualified farmers. listed in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture and are cultivating not more than two hectares of rice fields following the Rice Tariffication Law.

“Financial aid will continue to be given to our farmers who will go to work from the endorsed qualified farmers, and in the second week of February, there will be another caravan distribution in Polillo Group of Islands, District 1, and approximately 1,000 farmers will be given financial aid again,” she said.

According to Baja, rice production in the province lowered by 17,086.96 metric tons last year due to pest damage and the inadequate submission of monthly reports on crop planting and harvesting in Calauag, Perez, Quezon, and San Francisco.

Aside from this, the DA also distributed to farmers fertilizer discount vouchers, free seeds, soil ameliorants, and Bio-N fertilizers.