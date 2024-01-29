DA vows constant aid to NorMin farmers amid El Niño, shear line effects

The Department of Agriculture on Monday assured the residents and farmers of Northern Mindanao that they would facilitate mitigation measures, following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration's projection that the worst effect of the El Niño phenomenon might be experienced in said province between March and April.

El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could have negative impacts such as dry spells and droughts in some areas of the country, said PAGASA.

According to DA spokesperson Asec. Arnel De Mesa, the government has already taken interventions for Bukidnon and Misamis provinces, which are corn and livestock-producing areas.

“Corn consumption of irrigated waters is not that much, but nevertheless, we have given interventions there, not only in Northern Mindanao but also in other areas that may be affected by El Niño,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the shear line has mainly affected the farmlands of the Davao and Caraga regions; the estimation of damage and losses is P136.57 million.

He said that the department already has prepared rice, corn, and high-value crop seeds to be distributed once growers are ready to replant, adding that affected farmers can avail themselves of the department’s P25,000 survival and recovery loan with no interest or collateral to be paid in three years.

Enough rice supply

Despite the looming effects of the drought and the damages caused by the shear line, De Mesa said the state has a sufficient rice supply to meet retailers' and consumers' demands.

Citing a report from the Bureau of Plant Industry, he said that there were additional imports of rice that arrived this January and also noted the ‘good production’ last year with a local harvest volume of 20 million metric tons and an import of approximately 3.6 million MT.

“We have enough supply coming into 2024, plus our expected import during these lean months, mid-January to mid-February. So we have enough supply until the next harvest season comes from March to April,” he said.