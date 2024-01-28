DA says damage due to shearline now over P136 million

Damage to agriculture areas from weather conditions affecting the Caraga Region now cost P136.57 million, the Department of Agriculture reported Sunday.

In its Bulletin No. 3 issued at 8:00 a.m. on 28 January, DA said the number of affected farmers in the Davao and Caraga Regions has reached 6,923.

Production loss was pegged at 1,141 metric tons and 9,043 hectares of agricultural areas. Most of the damage and losses were incurred at the vegetative stage of rice and corn.

The DA added that through its Regional Field Offices of Davao and Caraga, they are still conducting an assessment of the damage and losses brought by the shearline in the agriculture and fishery sectors.

The DA continuously coordinates with affected Local Government Unit counterparts, and other DRRM-related offices to determine the needs and available interventions as support to the affected farmers and fisherfolk.

Interventions and assistance to be provided to the affected farmers in Regions Davao and Caraga may reach P18.50 million worth of rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds ready for distribution once farmers are ready to replant.

Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest and Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas.