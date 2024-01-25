PPA, DA collaborate to boost food security, lower logistics cost

In a bid to support food security and ease logistics cost, the Philippine Ports Authority and the Department of Agriculture on Thursday have partnered, as the PPA is committed to pursuing a policy of active partnerships with fellow government agencies in supporting the initiatives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to boost food production and modernize the country’s agriculture sector.

In a statement, the PPA said it has been consistent over the years in investing in infrastructure developments and maintenance of ports to facilitate smooth and timely movements of agricultural goods.

Further, it said that by fostering a partnership with the DA, the two agencies vowed to ensure coordinated efforts in addressing challenges related to the transportation and storage of agricultural products passing through PPA ports.

According to PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, it is about time that the PPA and DA converge in implementing environmentally sustainable practices in port operations to minimize the ecological impact and ensure long-term positive effects in agriculture and fisheries.

“The key here is coming together for one goal of providing better services for the public – convergence of government agencies and convenience for all port users and the communities. It is about partnerships and creating the best port and agricultural infrastructure to develop efficient logistics and speed up the delivery and distribution of products through mechanization and modernization," said Santiago.

Earlier this month, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that DA is serious in its push to boost agricultural production, ensure accessibility to affordable food, and achieve food security in the country.

"The new DA will work towards more production and less costs," affirmed Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in an earlier statement.

This week, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Industry as of January 2024 confirmed new cases of African Swine Fever in three towns of Occidental Mindoro, prompting local government units to conduct thorough surveillance, immediately depopulate infected hogs, and implement preventive culling around affected areas.

Since 2018, PPA has been a consistent partner of DA in preventing the spread of the African Swine Fever outbreak after PPA GM Santiago issued a memorandum to all Port Managers regarding the Technical Advisory of the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Animal Industry on ASF. This instructed all the PPA ports to properly coordinate with the shipping lines at ports to properly dispose of catering wastes and leftovers, including swill, in compliance with the recommended standards.

Focused on implementing projects to support food security and to reduce food logistics costs, PPA and DA vowed to work together for the common good of the agricultural communities and port users nationwide.