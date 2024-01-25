Destabilization reports vs. gov't untrue, PRO-7 insists

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) insisted yesterday that reports on destabilization plot against government are untrue.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7, and Brigadier General Anthony Aberin said that they have not received any information from the various government departments in Central Visayas suggesting plot to remove President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from office.

"The state of the morale of the police is very high especially after the security coverage sa atong Sinulog 2024 which turned out to be one of the most secure and safest Sinulog celebration in recent years," Pelare said.

He cited the high morale of the region's policemen where they provided tight security to the approximately 3-million people, who witnessed the event.

PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. commended the region's policemen for their security efforts, which led to a successful Sinulog celebration.

Rumors that certain police officers seek to organize a coup against the government were denied.

There were messages circulating that 23 retired military and police officers of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) warned President Marcos Jr. of military and police unrest.