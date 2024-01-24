Every first Tuesday is Kabayan Day at SM malls

BDO Remit—the remittance service brand of BDO Unibank—in partnership with SM, unveils “Kabayan Day,” an exclusive year-round promo for families of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) families!

Starting in 2024, every first Tuesday of the month will be “Kabayan Day,” treating valued clients to discounts of up to 10 percent at any nationwide branch, including the following SM affiliates: SM Store, SM Appliance, SM Cinema, SM Skating, SM Bowling, SM Game Park, Sports Central, Toy Kingdom, Baby Company, Miniso, Surplus, Watsons, and Ace Hardware.

Going beyond remittance, “Kabayan Day” is part of BDO Remit’s initiatives to elevate the experience for our OFW families. It’s a gesture of appreciation, a way of saying ‘thank you’ for choosing BDO Unibank as their financial partner.

“Kabayan Day” is made possible by the partnership between BDO Remit and SM, both dedicated to finding ways to give honor to our OFWs. For more details, visit http://www.bdo.com.ph or like and follow BDO Kabayan Facebook page.