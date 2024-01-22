PCW urges women to get tested regularly for breast cancer

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Philippine Commission on Women urged women to have themselves tested.

"Remember, early detection is our greatest ally, so make it a habit to have regular check-ups and screenings," the PCW said Monday, 22 January.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally, contributing 25.8% of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.

In a study, breast cancer is the number one malignancy in women in the Philippines, the highest among Asian nations.

PCW underscored that early detection of cancer "greatly increases the chances for successful treatment."

"Between 30% and 50% of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies," it added.

The National Cancer Consciousness Week is commemorated every third week of January.